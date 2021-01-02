Viewer Chef Wylee Brown puts her own spin on guacamole just in time for the big game

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — Wylee Brown is an eleven-year-old chef and baker from Norridgewock who loves spending time in the kitchen and coming up with her own recipes. (She won't be eleven for long! Wylee has a birthday this week!) She submitted her recipe for Guacamole to our Viewer Chef series, and adds a few ingredients that just might surprise you. Here is Wylee's version of Guacamole.
Wylee’s Guacamole Recipe:
2 avocados
1 stick of celery (diced)
1 mini cucumber (diced)
Fresh cilantro (diced)
Juice from 1 fresh lemon
2 teaspoons onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dry cilantro
Salt
Pepper
Peel the avocados and remove the pit. Mash avocados and add vegetables, mix and mash a bit more. Add remaining ingredients, and stir to mix well.
Serve with chips, and enjoy!
