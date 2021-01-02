Viewer Chef Wylee Brown puts her own spin on guacamole just in time for the big game

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — Wylee Brown is an eleven-year-old chef and baker from Norridgewock who loves spending time in the kitchen and coming up with her own recipes. (She won't be eleven for long! Wylee has a birthday this week!) She submitted her recipe for Guacamole to our Viewer Chef series, and adds a few ingredients that just might surprise you. Here is Wylee's version of Guacamole.