Viewer Chef Wylee Brown puts her own spin on guacamole just in time for the big game

Adding veggies to guacamole? Why not!

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — Wylee Brown is an eleven-year-old chef and baker from Norridgewock who loves spending time in the kitchen and coming up with her own recipes. (She won't be eleven for long! Wylee has a birthday this week!)  She submitted her recipe for Guacamole to our Viewer Chef series, and adds a few ingredients that just might surprise you. Here is Wylee's version of Guacamole.

If you would like to submit your recipe on video, here are some Viewer Chef guidelines:

Wylee’s Guacamole Recipe:

2 avocados

1 stick of celery (diced)

1 mini cucumber (diced)

Fresh cilantro (diced)

Juice from 1 fresh lemon

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dry cilantro

Salt

Pepper

Peel the avocados and remove the pit. Mash avocados and add vegetables, mix and mash a bit more. Add remaining ingredients, and stir to mix well. 

Serve with chips, and enjoy!

