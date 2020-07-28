Grilled summer veggies and quinoa salad you can make at home

PORTLAND, Maine — Jesse Shaw is a chef at Nikanos in Ogunquit, a Mediterranean Bar and Grille featuring Greek food. Here is his recipe for Grilled Summer Veggies and Quinoa Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 Summer squash
- 1 Zucchini
- 2 Red onions
- 1 Patty pan squash
- 1 Bell pepper
- Quinoa
- Avocado
- 1 lemon, juiced & zested
- 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
- Canola Oil
- 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1/2 tsp agave (or simple syrup/honey)
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 Clove of garlic, crushed
- 1 Shallot, minced
- 2 dashes of Worcestershire
- Mint
- Parsley
- Feta cheese
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
Half all veggies (zucchini, squash & red onion)
Drizzle with canola oil
Add salt, pepper & seasoning
Cook on a hot grill for 10-15 minutes, flip veggies & cook for another 3-5 minutes
Make vinaigrette:
- Zest lemon
- Juice lemon
- 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- Mince one or two cloves of garlic
- Dice one red onion
- 1 Tsp of red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 2 dashes of Worcestershire
- 1/2 tsp agave (or simple syrup/honey)
- Add salt & pepper
- 1/4 cup of olive oil
- Mix vinaigrette
In a bowl add cooked quinoa (follow directions on the package), herbs (parsley & mint), cut up grilled veggies, avocado vinaigrette & feta cheese.