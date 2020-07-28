Grilled summer veggies and quinoa salad you can make at home

Jesse Shaw, a chef at Nikanos in Ogunquit, shares a delicious salad using ingredients you might already have.

PORTLAND, Maine — Jesse Shaw is a chef at Nikanos in Ogunquit, a Mediterranean Bar and Grille featuring Greek food. Here is his recipe for Grilled Summer Veggies and Quinoa Salad.

Ingredients:

- 1 Summer squash

- 1 Zucchini

- 2 Red onions

- 1 Patty pan squash

- 1 Bell pepper

- Quinoa

- Avocado

- 1 lemon, juiced & zested

- 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

- Canola Oil

- 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

- 1/2 tsp agave (or simple syrup/honey)

- 1 tsp Dijon mustard

- 1 Clove of garlic, crushed

- 1 Shallot, minced

- 2 dashes of Worcestershire

- Mint

- Parsley

- Feta cheese

- Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

Half all veggies (zucchini, squash & red onion)

Drizzle with canola oil

Add salt, pepper & seasoning

Cook on a hot grill for 10-15 minutes, flip veggies & cook for another 3-5 minutes

Make vinaigrette:

- Zest lemon

- Juice lemon

- 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

- Mince one or two cloves of garlic

- Dice one red onion

- 1 Tsp of red pepper flakes

- 1 tsp Dijon mustard

- 2 dashes of Worcestershire

- 1/2 tsp agave (or simple syrup/honey)

- Add salt & pepper

- 1/4 cup of olive oil

- Mix vinaigrette