PORTLAND, Maine — For the salad:

1/2 head frisee lettuce or Chicory

1 peach ripe

1/4 red onion

5 grape tomatoes

3 oz sweet onion poppy vinaigrette

3 oz stracciatella

For the Sweet Onion poppy vinaigrette:

5 oz sweet onion, roughly chopped*

1/4 cup grape seed oil

2 tbsp white Balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp water

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp poppy seeds

Instructions:

Add all ingredients, except poppy seeds, to the bowl of a food processor or blender and blend until.mixture is smooth and creamy.

Pour salad dressing into a jar or small pitcher and stir in poppy seeds. Cover and store in the refrigerator, shaking or stirring before use.

Stracciatella you can buy at whole foods, if not you can substitute buratta in this salad.

You will cut the tomatoes in half and thinly slice the red onion. Place lettuce in a bowl with tomato and onions. drizzle dressing evenly over entire bowl and toss the ingredients together until completely dress. place in bowl and top with cheese. Grilled peaches for 3-5 minuets until soft and have some present char.

The peaches can be sliced and scattered over salad.