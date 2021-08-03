Gentleman Farmer In Maine: Blood Orange Marmalade

Jonathan Edgerton invites us into his kitchen, where he and his wife Stacy create dishes together and share them on Instagram: @thegentlemanfarmerinMaine.

BOWDOIN, Maine — Jonathan and Stacy Edgerton create dishes together in their kitchen, and share them on their Instagram page: The Gentleman Farmer in Maine. One of those recipes is for blood orange marmalade, which Jonathan has shared below.

Ingredients:

8 blood oranges

2 lemons

4 pounds granulated sugar

1 packet fruit pectin

1/2 gallon water

Other things you’ll need:

Juicer

Strainer

15-inch square of cheesecloth or muslin, with string for tying

About ten 8 ounce jelly jars

Two large pots - one for boiling the peel and one for sterilizing/canning

Directions:



Start by cutting the blood oranges and the two lemons into halves crosswise.

Using a juicer, extract as much of the juice from them as possible, strain it to remove seeds, and set it aside.

Use a sharp spoon to scrape the insides of the blood oranges to remove any membrane and some of the pith -- I find that cutting the peels into quarters works best for this.

Place the lemon peels as well as the membranes, pith, seeds, etc., from the blood oranges in the center of the cheesecloth, fold up the edges and tie it closed (essentially you’re creating a big “tea bag” so you can extract the flavor and pectin from these materials).

Slice the orange peel into narrow strips, between 1/8 inch and 1/4 inch wide.

Place the sliced peel, the juice, the cheesecloth bundle containing the membrane and pith, and 1/2 gallon of water in a large pot and bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered for 2 hours.

Remove the cheesecloth bundle and discard.

Add the pectin, stirring constantly.

Add the 4 pounds of sugar, stirring constantly.

Bring to a full rolling boil and keep it boiling, stirring intermittently, for 25 minutes.

In a separate pot, gently boil the jars and covers for at least two minutes. Drain and set aside on a clean cloth. Note that the hot water bath should be deep enough to cover the upright jars by an inch or so.

When the fruit, sugar, and pectin have boiled for 25 minutes remove the mixture from the heat.

Using a sterilized ladle, carefully spoon the hot marmalade into each of the jars. Take care that the peel is evenly distributed amongst the jars.

Wipe the rims of the jars with a clean, damp cloth and put on the lids, tightening gently.

Place them carefully in the hot water bath and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes.