The secret to a perfect salad? It's all about the dressing.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Dana Moos is a woman of many talents! Today she is in her kitchen showing us a Caesar Salad dressing that she's perfected. It's all about fresh and homemade - and the right balance of acidic and sweet.
Classic Caesar Salad
Serves 4 as small salad course or 2 as an entree
You'll need:
1 large head of Romaine (or two hearts)
2 garlic cloves, minced on a zester
1⁄2 cup extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
coarse kosher salt, to taste
juice from 1⁄2 lemon
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon honey
4 tablespoons grated Parmesan (or more to taste)
4 ounces shredded Parmesan (or more to taste)
Rinse, dry and cut the lettuce into bite size pieces. Sprinkle with a heavy dose of freshly cracked pepper. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, add the garlic, mayo, lemon, Worcestershire, vinegar and whisk until smooth. Slowly drizzle olive oil while whisking, to incorporate until very smooth. Add salt to taste. If you like it thicker, add more mayo. If you like it thinner, add more lemon juice and/or olive oil. To lighten it up without losing flavor, add a splash of water to thin.
Just before serving, add croutons, the grated and shredded cheese and toss the amount of dressing according to your taste. This is also great with GRILLED Romaine!