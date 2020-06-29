The secret to a perfect salad? It's all about the dressing.

Chef Dana Moos shares her recipe for a homemade Caesar Salad dressing with a touch of sweetness.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Dana Moos is a woman of many talents! Today she is in her kitchen showing us a Caesar Salad dressing that she's perfected. It's all about fresh and homemade - and the right balance of acidic and sweet.

Classic Caesar Salad

Serves 4 as small salad course or 2 as an entree

You'll need:

1 large head of Romaine (or two hearts)

2 garlic cloves, minced on a zester

1⁄2 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

coarse kosher salt, to taste

juice from 1⁄2 lemon

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon honey

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan (or more to taste)

4 ounces shredded Parmesan (or more to taste)

Rinse, dry and cut the lettuce into bite size pieces. Sprinkle with a heavy dose of freshly cracked pepper. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, add the garlic, mayo, lemon, Worcestershire, vinegar and whisk until smooth. Slowly drizzle olive oil while whisking, to incorporate until very smooth. Add salt to taste. If you like it thicker, add more mayo. If you like it thinner, add more lemon juice and/or olive oil. To lighten it up without losing flavor, add a splash of water to thin.