4 chicken thighs

 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

 1/2 cup soy sauce

 ¼ cup brown sugar

 4 cloves garlic, crushed

 1 onion, chopped

 1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

 3 bay leaves

Sear chicken legs in coconut oil until browned, remove and set aside.

Sautee the onion in the same pan until translucent then add the garlic. Sautee for 3-4 more minutes then add the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil and then reintroduce the chicken. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve on a bed of white rice and shredded cabbage.

* For a Southern Philippine style add coconut milk to taste.