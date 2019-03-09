PORTLAND, Maine — 4 chicken thighs
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup soy sauce
¼ cup brown sugar
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1 onion, chopped
1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
3 bay leaves
Sear chicken legs in coconut oil until browned, remove and set aside.
Sautee the onion in the same pan until translucent then add the garlic. Sautee for 3-4 more minutes then add the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil and then reintroduce the chicken. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Serve on a bed of white rice and shredded cabbage.
* For a Southern Philippine style add coconut milk to taste.