NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Maine Mixologist Misty Coolidge of Coolidge Family Farm is in the barn mixing up some mocktails for Dry January.
Coconut Mojito Mocktail
2 Servings
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup coconut milk, light preferred
- 1 small lime, sliced
- 8 ounces lime-flavored seltzer
- 15-20 mint leaves
- 1/4 cup flakey sea salt (optional)
Make the drink:
- Divide the mint leaves among 2 tall glasses, juice the lime, and pour half the juice into each glass.
- Muddle the mint leaves into the lime juice, then pour 1/4 cup of coconut milk into each glass.
- Shake up, mix well.
- Add ice to the glasses, then top everything off with lime-flavored seltzer until full.
- Garnish with extra lime slices and mint and serve.
Pina Colada Mocktail
2 Servings
Ingredients:
- 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks
- 4 ounces pineapple chunks
- 4 ounces coconut milk
- 4 ounces simple syrup
- 1 ounce fresh lime juice
- Fresh pineapple wedge for garnish
- Maraschino cherries for garnish
Make the drink:
- Add frozen pineapple chunks, pineapple juice, coconut milk, simple syrup, and lime juice to glass and muddle and shake ingredients.
- Garnish with fresh pineapple and cherries if desired.