207 Recipes

Enjoy 'Dry January' with these tasty Caribbean themed mocktails

Misty Coolidge with Coolidge Family Farm in New Gloucester is mixing up some mocktails.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Maine Mixologist Misty Coolidge of Coolidge Family Farm is in the barn mixing up some mocktails for Dry January.

Coconut Mojito Mocktail

2 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup coconut milk, light preferred
  • 1 small lime, sliced
  • 8 ounces lime-flavored seltzer
  • 15-20 mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup flakey sea salt (optional)

Make the drink:

  • Divide the mint leaves among 2 tall glasses, juice the lime, and pour half the juice into each glass.
  • Muddle the mint leaves into the lime juice, then pour 1/4 cup of coconut milk into each glass.
  • Shake up, mix well.
  • Add ice to the glasses, then top everything off with lime-flavored seltzer until full.
  • Garnish with extra lime slices and mint and serve.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine

Pina Colada Mocktail

2 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks
  • 4 ounces pineapple chunks
  • 4 ounces coconut milk
  • 4 ounces simple syrup
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • Fresh pineapple wedge for garnish
  • Maraschino cherries for garnish

Make the drink:

  • Add frozen pineapple chunks, pineapple juice, coconut milk, simple syrup, and lime juice to glass and muddle and shake ingredients.
  • Garnish with fresh pineapple and cherries if desired.

