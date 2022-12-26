x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207 Recipes

Simple New Year's Eve cocktail recipes your guests will love

Our friends over at the Hunt + Alpine Club in Portland are sharing a couple bubbly cocktail recipes perfect for celebrating with on New Year's Eve.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — New Year's Eve is right around the corner, and the bartenders over at the Hunt + Alpine Club in Portland are sharing a couple of quick, easy, and bubbly cocktail recipes that you and your party guests will love.

Old Cuban

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz rum
  • Sparkling wine
  • 3/4 oz fresh lime juice
  • Fresh mint leaves
  • Bitters

Instructions:

  1. Combine rum, lime juice, and mint leaves in a shaker with ice
  2. Shake well
  3. Pour through a strainer to collect mint leaves
  4. Add a splash of bitters and top off with champagne
  5. Add fresh mint leave as garnish

Price Above Rubies

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Bourbon
  • 1.5 oz Amaro Montenegro 
  • Sparkling wine
  • 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
  • Liquid sugar

Instructions:

  1. Combine bourbon, amaro montenegro and lemon juice, sugar in a shaker with ice
  2. Shake well 
  3. Pour and top off with champagne

Related Articles

More 207 stories

Before You Leave, Check This Out