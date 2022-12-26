Simple New Year's Eve cocktail recipes your guests will love

PORTLAND, Maine — New Year's Eve is right around the corner, and the bartenders over at the Hunt + Alpine Club in Portland are sharing a couple of quick, easy, and bubbly cocktail recipes that you and your party guests will love.
Old Cuban
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz rum
- Sparkling wine
- 3/4 oz fresh lime juice
- Fresh mint leaves
- Bitters
Instructions:
- Combine rum, lime juice, and mint leaves in a shaker with ice
- Shake well
- Pour through a strainer to collect mint leaves
- Add a splash of bitters and top off with champagne
- Add fresh mint leave as garnish
Price Above Rubies
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Bourbon
- 1.5 oz Amaro Montenegro
- Sparkling wine
- 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
- Liquid sugar
Instructions:
- Combine bourbon, amaro montenegro and lemon juice, sugar in a shaker with ice
- Shake well
- Pour and top off with champagne