Dinner is served with Chef Bo Byrne

A glaze for roast chicken and vegetable sides are on the menu.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Tonight, Chef Bo Byrne has all the burners fired up and is making a glaze for chicken (which could also be used for fish) as well as sweet potatoes and broccolini.

To create the Apple Cider Glaze you'll need:

1 cup apple cider

1 T grain mustard

1 T apple cider vinegar

1 T honey

Add the apple cider to a heated pan -- and add remaining ingredients. Bring all ingredients to boil then simmer, and continue to cook down and reduce until slightly until thick, roughly 8 min. Add to roasted chicken or baked salmon once it is cooked.

Chef Bo added some salt and pepper to a chicken breast, and placed the breast skin side down in a preheated pan, with a bit of oil. He roasted the chicken breast in the oven, and then when ready to serve, spooned the Apple Cider Glaze over the chicken.

For the Mashed Sweet Potatoes :

You can peel and dice the sweet potatoes for mashing, as you would regular potatoes (to make mashed potatoes) - but tonight Chef Bo stabbed the sweet potatoes all over with a fork, drizzled a bit of oil over them, heated his oven to 450 degrees, and baked for about an hour or an hour and a half until soft. Once they've baked, they are very hot (!) and will fall right out of the skins. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Chef Bo also melted butter in a preheated pan, and added some blanched broccolini to the pan. He cooked it quickly adding some salt and pepper,