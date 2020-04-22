PORTLAND, Maine — I learned pretty late in life that loads of people love Deviled Eggs. I think of them as being a bit of an old-fashioned hors d'oeuvre (and 'hors d'oeuvre' is one word I will NEVER learn to spell correctly!) but they have held up well over the generations and are always welcomed at any gathering. My recipe is taken from the Better Homes and Gardens (red-checked) Cookbook and of course tweaked over the years!

Here is what you will need (with 6 eggs, you will end up with 12 deviled eggs...you can of course scale the recipe up if you want to make more):

6 eggs (I prefer store-bought eggs for this dish, they are a bit older and peel more easily. Fresh eggs are wonderful, but are a bit trickier to boil and peel.)

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp vinegar

1 tsp mustard (I used Dijon mustard in this segment)

curry powder to taste

Worcestershire sauce -- just a few dashes

garnish if you'd like -- sliced olives, or a dash of paprika

Hard-boil and peel your eggs -- the store bought eggs are a bit older, and generally peel more easily. Slice eggs in half, lengthwise, and gently scoop out the yolks from the eggs, reserving the 'whites' portion of the eggs on to a plate. Mash the yolks with the back of a fork, then add mayo, vinegar, mustard. In my version, I like to add curry (about a 1/2 or 3/4 tsp) and a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce. I add these two ingredients to taste, AND I like curry. (If you don't like curry, don't add it.) Mix, blend, stir all of this together, continuing to press out any lumps of the egg yolks. Once this is thoroughly mixed, you are ready to 'stuff' your eggs. I do this using a spoon and gently scoop the filling mixture in to each egg. You want to be sure you 'allocate' enough filling to fill all of the eggs! If a hard-boiled egg white falls apart a bit, sometimes you can put it back together by filling it with the mashed yolk mixture. (Remember, is all still tastes delicious!) Garnish if you'd like (or not) -- I sprinkle a bit of paprika on my eggs. Enjoy!

