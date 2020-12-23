x
207 Recipes

Wanna make Perfect Brownies? We've got a recipe for that.

Chef Matt Padilla of the White Barn Inn in Kennebunk makes it look easy.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — If your first instinct is to grab a box mix when you think about making brownies, think again! Chef Matt Padilla from The White Barn Inn in Kennebunk wants you to try to make them from scratch. Here is his recipe:

Perfect Brownies from the White Barn Inn

Use baking chocolate…and make sure there are no sweeteners added. (Chef Matt used 68% chocolate.) 

Butter

3 Whole eggs

Sugar

Sifted flour

Cocoa powder

Parchment paper, baking spray

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt Chocolate and butter gently at same time. You want it to be emulsified together. Using a double boiler will melt it more slowly which is the goal. These will come out fudgy! You want the batter to look like a chocolate sauce.  Remove from double boiler, add in sugar and eggs, mix until smooth.

Add flour and cocoa powder. Again make sure it is mixed until it is smooth.

This amount of batter works well in a quarter size sheet pan, or a 9 x 9 baking dish. Line pan with parchment, and spray with baking spray. If using a non-stick pan, you don’t need parchment paper. Spread batter evenly in pan. Bake for about thirty minutes. Finish with a bit of kosher or sea salt on top.  

