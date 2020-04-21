WARREN, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer from Archer's on the Pier and The Brass Compass, both in Rockland, is spending plenty of time at home in her kitchen these days - just like the rest of us. She's also supporting local fisherman by buying lobster and finding ways to prepare it. Today, she shows us a simple and delicious preparation of Lobster Alfredo -- easy and elegant comfort food.

Lobster Alfredo - serves four

2 TB melted butter

2 TB flour (for smaller batch, use 1 TB butter, 1 TB flour)

- Add flour slowly to butter to make a roux. You want the roux to be thick, but a bit runny too.

Over medium heat, add:

a cup of milk and two cups heavy cream

Grind of pepper to taste

And salt, also to taste

chopped garlic – you add the chopped garlic now (not at the beginning) so the garlic won't burn.

Let this all cook together, allowing the alfredo to thicken up a bit. As it thickens, add:

one cup of shredded Parmesan

Continue to stir. Then add:

About two cups of lobster meat, chopped or torn coarsely

Let it come almost to a boil, but don’t let it boil! Let it cook a little longer, alfredo should be a bit bubbly around the edges. You are almost ready to serve!

When plating, cook pasta – Lynn cooked about a ½ lb for this amount of alfredo.

Ladle alfredo over pasta - it’s not super thick but you don’t want it to be!

Garnish with some parsley and a little sprinkling of parmesan! and enjoy.

