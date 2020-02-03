PORTLAND, Maine — Think Oysters Rockefeller are too elegant and complicated? Think again. Chef Lynn Archer from Archer's on the Pier and The Brass Compass, both in Rockland, joins us in the 207 kitchen at O'Maine Studios to show you how easy it is to impress your guests with this delicious appetizer.

Oysters Rockefeller

You'll need:

6 oysters

1 TB melted butter

1 tsp chopped garlic

handful of diced cooked bacon

big handful of fresh spinach

big splash of Sambuca

shaved Parmesan cheese for topping

To prepare:

In melted, warm butter, add chopped garlic and let that brown up a bit. Add a handful of diced, cooked bacon and stir that up together. (This will go pretty quickly!) Add generous handful of spinach (it looks like a lot, but it will cook down). Once this is all cooked together, drizzle Sambuca over pan, and allow the Sambuca to ignite! (Once there are flames in the pan, you can turn off the heat underneath.) The flames will burn the alcohol out of the Sambuca, and cause the butter to thicken up a bit. When the flames burn down, it is done. Arranged 6 oysters on a plate, and drizzle the garlic/bacon/Sambuca mixture over the oysters, including the butter. Sprinkle a bit of shaved Parmesan cheese on top and enjoy!

