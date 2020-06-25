When the fog rolls in, Lynn Archer makes pea soup

Cut the excess ham off the bone, and discard fatty parts. Dice onion, carrot and celery, and saute in a big soup pot with olive oil. Once veggies saute a bit, add diced ham. Add ham bone. Add two pounds of split peas. For a thick pea soup, add 6 cups of water per bag, 12 cups in total. (For a thinner soup, add more water.) Bring to boil and boil for about ten or fifteen minutes. Add a bit more water, cover, and simmer for several hours. Keep checking and keep the soup at a high simmer! You want the peas to cook down and be really soft. When the soup is nearly finished cooking, remove the bone, and cut off any last meat from the bone. Let the soup simmer for another half hour. Shout out to husband Walt for the great camera work!