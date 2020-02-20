PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer - from The Brass Compass and Archer's on the Pier in Rockland - always makes it easy and delicious when she prepares her dishes in the 207 kitchen.

This week? Creamy Cauliflower Soup - perfect for a cold winter's night.

You'll need:

1 carrot

1 onion

1 - 2 stalks celery

3 slices of bacon

Dice all of the above ingredients, and simmer in 1 TB olive oil.

Next, core, slice or chop:

One head cauliflower

and add this to the pot.

Add:

enough chicken broth to cover the cauliflower, about four cups. You can use fat-free chicken broth, because you'll be adding the fat in later.

Add salt and pepper to taste, bring to boil, cover pot, and simmer until cauliflower is soft, about twenty to thirty minutes. You want the cauliflower to be soft enough to mash.

Mash contents of the pot with a potato masher and add:

8 oz pkg of cream cheese (this is instead of adding butter or heavy cream)

Allow the cream cheese to melt, and enjoy!

