Combining two Maine favorites in to one hearty salad

ROCKLAND, Maine — It's easy to think about lobster salad in the summer - and certainly potato salad finds its way to many a picnic or cookout. Chef Lynn Archer thought the two might be terrific together, so she's put together this recipe that she makes at home for us. Lynn is the chef and owner at Archer's on the Pier, and The Brass Compass, both in Rockland. You can add more potatoes, or eggs, or lobster -- based on your own preference!
LOBSTER SALAD
8 Maine potatoes, boiled and peeled
7 hard-boiled eggs
one onion finely diced (sweet Spanish or Vidalia)
salt and pepper to taste
parsley
about a cup and a half mayonnaise (or to taste)
...and lobster (the meat from two pound-and-a-half lobsters) chopped coarsely
Dice onion, and cut potatoes in to bite-sized pieces, mix in bowl. Chop eggs and add to bowl, add salt and pepper to taste (before adding lobster meat). Add lobster meat, and the add mayo to taste. Mix thoroughly! Also, you can add some finely chopped parsley for color. Enjoy! Another twist is to add crumbled bacon.