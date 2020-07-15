x
Combining two Maine favorites in to one hearty salad

Chef Lynn Archer adds lobster to potato salad for a summer classic.

ROCKLAND, Maine — It's easy to think about lobster salad in the summer - and certainly potato salad finds its way to many a picnic or cookout. Chef Lynn Archer thought the two might be terrific together, so she's put together this recipe that she makes at home for us.  Lynn is the chef and owner at Archer's on the Pier, and The Brass Compass, both in Rockland. You can add more potatoes, or eggs, or lobster -- based on your own preference!

LOBSTER SALAD

8 Maine potatoes, boiled and peeled

7 hard-boiled eggs

one onion finely diced (sweet Spanish or Vidalia)

salt and pepper to taste

parsley

about a cup and a half mayonnaise (or to taste) 

...and lobster (the meat from two pound-and-a-half lobsters) chopped coarsely

Dice onion, and cut potatoes in to bite-sized pieces, mix in bowl. Chop eggs and add to bowl, add salt and pepper to taste (before adding lobster meat). Add lobster meat, and the add mayo to taste. Mix thoroughly!  Also, you can add some finely chopped parsley for color. Enjoy! Another twist is to add crumbled bacon. 

