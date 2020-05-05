WARREN, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer is making good use of her time at home, and spending a lot of time baking in her kitchen. Today, she's joined by her two granddaughters, Riley and Danielle, as they make Hershey Kiss Cookies . Lynn is the owner of Archer's on the Pier and The Brass Compass in Rockland.

Lynn Archer's Hershey Kiss Cookies (also known as Peanut Butter Blossoms)

1/2 cup of softened butter

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla

3/4 cup peanut butter

1 1/2 cups flour

1 TB milk (if needed, if batter is too thick)

1/4 to 1/2 cup sugar (to coat cookies!)

pkg of large Hershey's Kisses

Directions:

Beat softened butter. Add sugars, and continue to beat. Add one egg, and continue to mix. Add salt and baking soda, and vanilla and continue to mix. Add peanut butter, and mix thoroughly. Add flour, half at a time, and mix in slowly. If your batter looks a little thick, add a tablespoon of milk if needed.

Roll dough in to one-inch balls, then roll ball in a small plate or bowl of sugar. Place on baking sheet, and bake in preheated oven at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes. The cookies will 'puff right up' when they are done! Lynn baked hers for about 9 minutes in this segment.

While cookies are still warm, place Hershey Kiss in center of cookie and gently push it down. The chocolate will melt a little and stick to the cookie! Enjoy. This recipe should make about four dozen cookies, perhaps a little more.

