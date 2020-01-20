PORTLAND, Maine — We never know what to expect when Chef Kerry Altiero from Cafe Miranda in Rockland joins us in the 207 kitchen. (We are certain it will never be dull!) Here he puts together a salad that is sure to please all. You can substitute heavier greens -- such as kale -- for the greens if you prefer. Kerry is not big on measuring - so these are good approximations!

Hot. Dressed. Salad.

3 cups loosely packed greens, washed and shaken dry

tomato, chopped

about a clove of garlic, minced

3 TB balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil (yes, half a cup!)

1/3 cup red onion, sliced

1 portobello mushroom, cut in to 3/4" dice

1/3 cup shaved Romano cheese

Focaccia to serve with salad

To assemble:

In a medium bowl, place greens, tomato, garlic, and balsamic vinegar. Heat the oil to just short of smoking in a heavy 10 inch or larger skillet or saucepan. Add the onion and mushroom and brown well, about three minutes. Remove from heat.

"Don your safety glasses!" says Kerry. Gently, pouring away from you, pour the oil and cooked vegetables into the bowl with the greens. Toss with tongs. The greens will wilt slightly and the color will intensify.

Turn out onto a platter. Sprinkle with the cheese. Serve with focaccia or another good bread and enjoy!

Serves 2.

