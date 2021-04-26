Chef Jesse Souza brings a farm-to-table theme to his menu at Front & Main

Waterville's new restaurant is located inside the Lockwood Hotel.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Waterville has a new restaurant in town -- Front & Main inside The Lockwood Hotel. Tonight, we meet Executive Chef Jesse Souza as he prepares Scallops with Red Flannel Hash from the kitchen of Front & Main. Chef Souza is a New England native, and Front & Main is now serving dinner seven days a week. For more information about their menu and hours, click here.

Seared Scallops with Red Flannel Hash and Mustard-Scallion Creme Fraiche

Chef Jesse Souza, Front & Main Restaurant, Waterville, Maine

Serves 6

Ingredients:

Sea Scallops, fresh, dry pack, 3 pounds

Slab bacon, diced, ½ pound

Garlic, minced, 1 tsp

Onion, diced, ¼ cup

Fennel, diced, ¼ cup

Potato, parsnip, turnip, carrot (or any mix of potato and root vegetables that you like), diced and par-cooked, 2 cups total

Red Beet, cooked, peeled, diced, 2 cups

Thyme & Rosemary, chopped, 1 tsp each

Kosher Salt & Ground Black Pepper, as needed

Olive Oil, as needed

Crème Fraiche, 1 cup

Grain Mustard, ¼ cup

Scallion, washed, thinly sliced, ¼ cup

Lemon Juice, 1 tsp

Salt & Pepper

Garnish options - snipped chives, picked dill, micro herbs, shaved radish

Equipment:

Heavy-bottomed, cast iron, and/or non-stick pans

Mustard-Scallion Crème Fraiche:

Stir together crème fraiche, mustard, lemon juice, scallions, and salt & pepper. Set aside.

Red Flannel Hash:

Heat skillet over medium heat and render bacon until crisp, then remove bacon and place on paper towel; reserve bacon fat. Add 2 tablespoons bacon fat back to pan and sauté onion, fennel, and garlic for 3-4 minutes or until softened and fragrant; then add potato and root vegetable mix and season well with salt & pepper. Cook, stirring regularly, until vegetables begin to caramelize and soften. Add beets, thyme, rosemary, and check seasoning; cook another 3-4 minutes.

Scallops:

Heat another skillet or non-stick pan over high heat; while heating skillet, season scallops well with kosher salt. Skillet should be hot enough that oil lightly smokes when added. Add olive oil, swirl to coat well, then carefully add the scallops, working in batches and not overcrowding pan. Once you have a golden brown crust on one side, flip and add a knob of butter, basting the melted butter over the scallops. Remove and keep warm while sautéing the remaining scallops.

To Plate:

Spoon crème fraiche and warm flannel hash onto plates, and divide scallops evenly between them. Garnish with your choice of chives, dill, herbs, and/or shaved radishes.