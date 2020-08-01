PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Daron Goldstein, from Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth, likes to keep it simple and delicious. When he came to the 207 kitchen, he made a few dishes that are favorites on his restaurant's menu. Here's one that's easy to put together, and will satisfy that vegan in your life!

Pan-roasted Asparagus with Maine Coast seaweed and Lemon Aioli

1 bunch asparagus

2 teaspoons olive oil, grapeseed oil, or other cooking oil

Fine sea salt (to taste)

Maine Coast dulse flake

Maine Coast sea veg salt

Maine Coast Nori

Lemon Aioli

3/4 cup Vegan mayonnaise

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon grated lemon rind

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Trim the asparagus by either snapping or peeling the spears.

Heat a large frying pan with a tight-fitting lid over medium-high heat. Once it's hot, add the oil. Swirl the oil in the pan to coat it.

Add the trimmed asparagus to the pan. It should sizzle as it hits the hot surface. Cover it and cook, shaking the pan occasionally, until the asparagus is browned and tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Season with all seaweed products and a tablespoon of the lemon aioli.

