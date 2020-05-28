PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Dana Moos is a cookbook author, cooking instructor, and a realtor, with a focus on inns and bed and breakfast properties. She knows her way around the kitchen! To learn more about Dana, click here. This recipe is quick and delicious, perfect over pasta. Enjoy!

Pasta All'Amatriciana (spicy tomato sauce with bacon and onions)

Serves 4

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

12 ounces thick cut bacon

1 medium sweet yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons hot red pepper flakes

1 28 ounce can San Marzano tomatoes

1 can diced tomatoes with juice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons raw sugar

fFreshly cracked black pepper

16 ounces Penne or other short tubular pasta (preferred)

Ricotta, for garnish (about 1-2 tablespoons per serving)

Freshly grated Parmesan (to taste) for serving (I like to pulse in the food processor to do ahead and store or grate a chunk on a box grater as needed).

Preparation:

Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot, and add 2 teaspoons salt.

In a large sauté pan, combine olive oil, bacon, onion, and red pepper flakes; set over medium.

Heat and cook until the onion is softened and the bacon has rendered much of its fat, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic, lower the heat and continue to cook another 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and simmer over low for about 15 minutes or even 30 or so.

While the sauce simmers, cook the pasta in the boiling water for about a minute less than the package directions, until still very firm; drain.

Add the pasta to the simmering sauce and toss for about 2 minutes to coat. Divide the pasta among four bowls and serve topped a dollop of creamy ricotta, freshly grated

Parmesan and garnish with basil or parsley and freshly cracked black pepper

