Mussels on the grill: a quick and easy preparation

Chef Bo Byrne from the Harraseeket Inn puts dinner together with the flash of a pan.

FREEPORT, Maine — When it's too hot in the kitchen, Chef Bo Byrne takes his cooking outside to the grill. Here he prepares a quick and delicious meal of mussels on the grill. It goes together fast! So have all of your ingredients ready and on hand. Chef Bo is the Executive Chef at the Harraseeket Inn in Freeport.

Chef Bo Byrne's Steamed Mussels with Chorizo and Brandy on the Grill

You'll need:

2 ounces of chorizo (could be other sausage, I like chorizo because of the Smokey flavor but anything would work)

Quarter of a tomato-diced

A pound and a half of mussels (Chef used Bangs Island Mussels in this dish)

2 ounces of brandy

2 tablespoons of parsley, chopped

2 ounces of butter

quarter of a Lemon

2 thick baguette slices

Bo’s preheated his pan to about 600 degrees on the grill. Add a small amount of chorizo, cook quickly – then add tomatoes – sweetness compliments the spiciness of the chorizo. Chorizo will cook quickly – add mussels. Bo uses Bangs Island Mussels. Tossing mussels in the chorizo oil allows them to start cooking and opening. Then toss in a bit of brandy, which will produce a flame! Be careful. Cover the saucepan to let mussels cook down, and steam a bit. While you are doing that, you can take some baguette slices, place them on the grill -- just to let them grill and toast up a bit.