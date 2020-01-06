FREEPORT, Maine — Getting creative with what you have on hand is a skill -- and Chef Bo Byrne shows us a stir fry using a variety of veggies and shrimp. You can vary just about anything in this recipe including the protein.

Let's start with the sauce:

Stir Fry Sauce

1/2c tamari

1/2c vegetable broth

1T corn starch

1T honey

2t sesame oil

2t rice vinegar

4T minced ginger

3 cloves chopped garlic

Whisk together ingredients. Makes 1 1/2c. Add to stir fry and cook for 3 minutes to activate corn starch and thicken. Make in advance and store in refrigeration for up to a week.

Stir Fry Recipe

1c broccoli

1/2c carrots

1/2c celery

1/2c onion

1/4c peppers

1/4c summer squash

1/4c zucchini

1/2c snow peas

4oz protein(shrimp or chicken)

Saute vegetables on medium high heat with 1/2T vegetable oil and 2t sesame oil. Vegetables want to be just past tender but still crisp, roughly 2 minutes sauteed. Add protein of choosing and beware of different cooking times (shrimp cooks faster than chicken-in which case I would start with the protein before my vegetables). Add stir fry sauce and allow 3 minutes for sauce to boil and thicken. Pour over rice cooked according to package directions.

Chef Bo Byrne is the Executive Chef at the Harraseeket Inn in Freeport, located just north of L.L.Bean in Freeport, and which offers dining in both the Broad Arrow Tavern and the Maine Harvest Room. The Inn will be open for outside dining starting on June 1st, but call ahead for details. For more information about the Inn, click here.

