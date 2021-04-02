Harraseeket Inn's Chef Bo Byrne has a quick preparation of broccoli

It's an easy side, or works with a side of rice

FREEPORT, Maine — Chef Bo Byrne is the Executive Chef at that Harraseeket Inn in Freeport. Tonight he prepares Spicy Seared Broccoli - -a quick dish that makes for a great side or your main meal.

Spicy Seared Broccoli

1/2 cup vegetable oil (maybe a bit more)

3T garlic

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon sugar

one large bunch of Broccoli

1/2 cup of chicken stock (or water or vegetable stock to keep it vegetarian)

Sesame oil

This is one of Chef Bo's favorite vegetable side dishes -- spicy seared broccoli. You can roast if you prefer, roast for 20 minutes or so. Start with hot pan -- add vegetable oil. Then add garlic, red pepper flakes and sugar. Stir together and as that cooks (fast!) add broccoli. Keep things moving in the pan, it cooks fast -- probably about three or four minutes in total. After you have cooked the broccoli for a few minutes, add the chicken stock.