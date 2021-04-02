Harraseeket Inn's Chef Bo Byrne has a quick preparation of broccoli

FREEPORT, Maine — Chef Bo Byrne is the Executive Chef at that Harraseeket Inn in Freeport. Tonight he prepares Spicy Seared Broccoli - -a quick dish that makes for a great side or your main meal.
Spicy Seared Broccoli
1/2 cup vegetable oil (maybe a bit more)
3T garlic
1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon sugar
one large bunch of Broccoli
1/2 cup of chicken stock (or water or vegetable stock to keep it vegetarian)
Sesame oil
This is one of Chef Bo's favorite vegetable side dishes -- spicy seared broccoli. You can roast if you prefer, roast for 20 minutes or so. Start with hot pan -- add vegetable oil. Then add garlic, red pepper flakes and sugar. Stir together and as that cooks (fast!) add broccoli. Keep things moving in the pan, it cooks fast -- probably about three or four minutes in total. After you have cooked the broccoli for a few minutes, add the chicken stock.
To finish dish, add a few drops of sesame oil. Keep stirring. Makes a nice side dish with steak, or can be served with a side of rice as your meal. Cover with lid for about 30 seconds to really steam the broccoli, and then the broccoli is finished!