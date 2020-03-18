PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Ben Hasty sources his ingredients locally for the menu at Thistle Pig in South Berwick, and today joins us in the 207 kitchen to prepare three variations of breakfast sausage. Like other restaurants, Thistle Pig is offering ready-to-go meals for pickup during this time. You can learn more on their website by clicking here.

Here are the three we created during the segment:

Maple Ginger Sausage

1 lb ground pork

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground coriander

1 TB fresh sage, chopped

1 tsp ginger, minced

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 TB maple syrup



Fresh Kielbasa Sausage

1 lb ground pork

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp toasted and crushed mustard seeds

1/4 tsp ground white pepper

1/8 tsp allspice

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 tsp marjoram

1/8 tsp celery seed

Fresh Chorizo Sausage

1 lb ground pork

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 TB smoked paprika

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

To prepare (any of these variations!):

Combine all ingredients.

Either bake in 350 degree oven in meatball shape, OR pan fry as patties until internal temperature of 150 degrees is reached - if you have a sausage stuffer, you can case these as sausages as well!

RELATED: Chef Ben Hasty stirs ups something delicious and local in the 207 kitchen

RELATED: Brighten up your winter kitchen with some pickled veggies

RELATED: Irish Brown Bread - simple, quick and versatile

RELATED: A dark chocolate tart for your sweetheart