PORTLAND, Maine — Preparing a stir-fry allows you to source what is local and seasonal, and switch up ingredients as needed. Chef Ben Hasty from Thistle Pig in South Berwick has built their menu on those ideas - and proudly works with local farm to bring the best food and drink to his restaurant. Here is his recipe for a season stir-fry, which serves one as a meal, two or three as a side dish.

Ingredients:

1 TB Grape Seed Oil

1/2 cup white rice

1/2 cup winter vegetables (your choice!)

1 floret broccoli

2 eggs

1 handful kale

2 TB ginger chili vinaigrette (see recipe below)

for the garnish:

1 TB peanuts

1 tsp scallions

small amount chopped cilantro

small amount sesame seeds

Ginger Chile Vinaigrette: (yields about one cup)

Mix together:

2 TB finely chopped garlic

2 TB finely chopped, peeled ginger

1 tsp chili flakes

1/4 cup distilled vinegar

1/4 cup gluten free soy sauce

2 TB canola oil

1/4 tsp sesame oil

1 1/2 T honey

1 tsp ground black pepper

Heat saute pan until smoking hot. Add rice, and brown a bit. Add vegetables, stir. Add eggs, and greens. Cook eggs until scrambled. Deglaze with ginger vinaigrette. Plate in to a pasta bowl and garnish.

