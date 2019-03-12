PORTLAND, Maine — Annie Mahle, chef and captain aboard the Maine Windjammer J. & E. Riggin, which she owns with her husband, Capt. Jon Finger - stopped by the 207 kitchen to prepare the perfect holiday (or any time of year!) appetizer.

Roasted Mushroom Pâté

2 portabella mushrooms

10 ounces button mushrooms

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 ounces hot Italian sausage; about 1 link

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions (about 3 scallions...reserve a little for garnish)

1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 ounce grated cheddar cheese (about 1/2 cup)

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

Preheat the oven to 400º. Brush any dirt off the mushrooms with a damp cloth and then place on a cookie sheet or in a roasting pan. If the sausage is a link, remove the casing, break into pieces, and add to the mushrooms on the pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast for 30 to 40 minutes and cool.

Transfer the mushrooms and sausage to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. In a medium bowl combine the mushrooms and sausage with all the other ingredients.

Spread onto an ovenproof platter or plate and cook for 15 to 20 minutes until the edge are bubbly and the cheese is melted. Garnish with scallions. Serve with crostini or crackers.

If you’ve a person who cannot eat meat or dairy, you can modify the recipe and do the following:

2 tablespoons of sun dried tomatoes in oil

1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions; about 3 scallions

Roast the mushrooms as above. Process everything in the food processor except the scallions. Transfer the mixture to a serving bowl and sprinkle the scallions on top.

