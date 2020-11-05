PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Annie Mahle is the chef and co-captain (alongside her husband) aboard the Schooner 'J. & E. Riggin'. You can learn more about the captains, the crew, and life aboard the Schooner Riggin here. She is also the author of two cookbooks. Annie is spending plenty of time at home in her own kitchen, just like the rest of us - and has shared some videos and recipes for dishes to try at home here. Today -- she shows us a simple, delicious soup to try at home.

Mushroom Barley Soup

Serves 6 to 8



3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups diced onion (about 1 large onion)

2 teaspoons minced garlic (about 2 cloves)

1 pound assorted local and button mushrooms, sliced - about 6 cups

1/2 cup pearled barley

6 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1/3 cup tamari or soy sauce

1/3 cup dry sherry



Melt the butter in a medium stockpot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for 7 to 10 minutes or until the onion is translucent. Add the mushrooms and sauté until tender. Add the remaining ingredients and bring the soup to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 20 minutes or until the barley is completely cooked. Enjoy!

RELATED: Chef Annie Mahle bakes Newfi bread - a favorite on board or at home

RELATED: Chef Annie Mahle turns a few ingredients in to a comfort food feast

RELATED: Making comfort food with what is in the cupboard

RELATED: A great potluck dish! Irish Lady Potato Salad