PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Annie Mahle is the chef and co-captain (alongside her husband) aboard the Schooner J. & E. Riggin. You can learn more about the captains, the crew, and life aboard the Schooner Riggin here. She is also the author of two cookbooks. Annie is spending plenty of time at home in her own kitchen, just like the rest of us - and has shared some videos and recipes for dishes to try at home here. Today, she's made Newfi Bread for 207.

Newfi Bread

Makes 2 loaves

This recipe is a favorite on many vessels in the windjammer fleet and also does well as rolls.

6 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoons instant yeast

2 teaspoons table salt

2 cups warm water

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature (plus extra for the bread pans)

2/3 cup molasses



Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Stir in all the remaining ingredients, reserving 1/4 cup water. Mix thoroughly and add more water if needed. Knead for 5 to 10 minutes or until smooth. Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled bowl, cover, cover, and place in a warm place to rise for 1 hour or until doubled.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly grease 3, 8 1/2- x 4 1/2-inch bread pans. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface, form 3 loaves, and place them in the bread pans. Cover and allow to rise again until doubled. Place the pans in the oven, throw a cup of water over hot stones set in a pan in the bottom of the oven to generate steam and quickly close the oven door. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until an internal-read thermometer registers 190°F.

Variation:

Rolls - After the dough has been combined, kneaded, and risen once, divide the dough into 24 equal pieces. Roll into balls and transfer to a baking sheet. Follow rising and baking instructions as above. Reduce baking time to 25 to 30 minutes.

RELATED: The ease of making an omelet - in the kitchen with Chef David Turin

RELATED: Chef Kerry Altiero calls this a 'stealth vegetarian dish'

RELATED: Chef Annie Mahle turns a few ingredients in to a comfort food feast

RELATED: Chef Annie Mahle comes ashore to cook in the 207 kitchen