Candied Bacon Mac and Cheese? Yes, please.

Viewer Chef Emmi Cross creates a special topping to make her Mac and Cheese stand out from the crowd.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — We asked our 207 viewers to share some of their specialties with us - and put together cooking segments from their home kitchens. We have had some terrific (and talented!) results!! Tonight we meet 11-year-old Viewer Chef Emmi Cross. Emmi loves to cook, and is very comfortable in the kitchen. She is sharing a specialty that she is known for -- last Fall, during football season, her family would host cooking competitions, and Emmi beat out six other adults when she whipped up this recipe. Here's how she makes it:

Candied Bacon Mac & Cheese prepared by Emmi Cross

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1/4 lb bacon - chopped

1 TB Butter

1-2 TB Brown Sugar

1/4 tsp Nutmeg

1/4 tsp Cinnamon

1 Cup Elbow noodles

2 TB Butter

Water (or beer) up to 3 cups

2 oz American Cheese

3 oz Velveeta

1/4 Cup Milk

Salt

Pepper

Preparation:

Prepare bacon first.

Melt butter in a pan, sauté bacon in the butter until crisp. Remove from heat, add in brown sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon. Stir until combined, then dump onto parchment paper to cool.

Drain excess oil.

To prepare pasta:

Melt butter in pan, add salt and pepper then uncooked pasta. Sauté for a few minutes, then add water (beer) to cook noodles. You can add all 3 cups at once until it boils, or add a bit at a time allowing it to be absorbed. Drain if needed and return to pan. Add cheese and half of milk, stir to melt cheese. When all cheese is melted add the rest of the milk and stir to combine.