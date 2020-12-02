PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer from Archer's on the Pier and The Brass Compass in Rockland joins us in the 207 kitchen with a classic dessert -- fun to make, and even more fun to eat. Want to give Baked Alaska a try? Here you go.

For the Meringue:

3 egg whites (at room temperature)

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

scant 1/2 cup sugar

and...your favorite flavor of ice cream, enough for two!

Beat egg whites until stiff, adding cream of tartar as you beat the egg whites. As those whites begin to get stiff, add sugar, one tablespoon at a time. Beat until stiff. Put on softened ice cream. Torch or broil very quickly until broiler. Store in the freezer until you are ready to eat, and remove from freezer a few minutes before serving. Enjoy!

