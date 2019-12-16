PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Annie Mahle and her husband captain the J. & E. Riggin Schooner out of Rockland. When she comes ashore, she periodically joins us in the 207 kitchen. Here is what she says about this favorite recipe: "This recipe was given to me by my friend, Linda Bournival, and I've only adjusted it for style, not content. She makes it for holiday gifts and gives it with the recipe since so many people ask her for it. It will forever be one of my favorites."

Pumpkin Roll

Cake

unsalted butter (for the jelly roll pan)

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon table salt

3 large eggs

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup pumpkin puree

1 cup minced pecans

1 cup confectioner's sugar

Filling

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup confectioner's sugar

pinch table salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cake

Preheat oven to 375°F. Butter a 15 1/2- x 10 1/2- inch jelly roll pan and line with parchment paper. Place a sifter on top of a small plate and measure the dry ingredients into the sifter. Combine the eggs and sugar in a large bowl with a whisk or in the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Add the pumpkin, combine well, and then sift in the dry ingredients. Spread the batter onto the prepared pan and sprinkle with the pecans. Bake for 15 minutes or until the center is done and the edges pull slightly away from the pan. Meanwhile, spread a kitchen towel out on the counter and sprinkle with the confectioner's sugar. Turn the finished cake onto the towel to cool. Peel off the parchment paper and roll the cake and towel into a log. Set aside to cool.

Filling

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl with a wooden spoon or in the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, scraping down the sides occasionally. Unroll the cooled cake and spread the filling over the whole cake. Roll up again, removing the towel and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour for the filling to set and slice into 8 to 12 pieces. Serves 8 to 12.

