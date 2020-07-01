PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Annie Mahle is the chef and co-captain (alongside her husband) aboard the Schooner J. & E. Riggin. You can learn more about the captains, the crew, and life aboard the Schooner Riggin here. Here is her latest dish from the 207 kitchen, the perfect comfort food for a cold winter's night!

Fettuccine with Chicken, Mushrooms and Caramelized Onions

This recipe is perfect for using up leftovers from a whole roasted chicken. If you don’t have cooked chicken handy, you can use uncooked, boneless chicken – 1 to 1 1/2 pounds of chicken tenders, breasts, or thighs, cut into 1/4-inch slices. Just add the chicken at the same time as the mushrooms instead of at the end of the recipe and increase the cooking time to 10 minutes.

1 pound fettuccine

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 cups sliced onions; about 2 small to medium onions

10 ounces mushrooms, sliced; about 4 cups

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

several grinds fresh black pepper

1/2 cup white wine

1 cup heavy cream

3 cups cooked chicken, pulled into 1-inch pieces

1 ounce grated Parmesan cheese; 1/2 cup lightly packed

Following the instructions on the package, bring water for the fettuccine to a boil. While the water is heating, heat the oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat; once the oil is hot, add the onions. Sauté the onions for 20 minutes, reducing heat to medium-low when the pan begins to brown slightly. When the onions are tender and golden brown, add the mushrooms, salt, and pepper and sauté for another 5 minutes. Add the wine, return the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Begin cooking the pasta following the package instructions. Add the heavy cream to the onion/mushroom pan and bring to a boil again. Add the chicken and continue cooking for a few more minutes, stirring frequently, until the chicken is heated through; serve over the pasta with Parmesan as a garnish.

Serves 4 to 6 generously.

