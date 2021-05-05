An easy dinner from "Cooking Matters" at the Good Shepherd Food Bank

Turkey Burger Macaroni goes together quickly and feeds a crowd

MAINE, Maine — The Good Shepherd Food Bank partners with hundreds of agencies in Maine to end hunger. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service reports that 13.6 percent of Maine households are food insecure – a rate far higher than the national average of 11.7 percent (as of Sept. 2019). The Food Bank distributes millions of pounds of food to local partner agencies that serve all 16 counties in Maine. These partners include food pantries, meal sites, shelters, senior centers, and schools.

Good Shepherd offers a program called "Cooking Matters" - free, hands-on cooking and nutrition classes led by volunteer professional chefs and nutritionists. Classes are offered in all 16 counties.

If you are interested in participating in Cooking Matters or learning more about hosting a Cooking Matters class in your area, please contact Courtney Kennedy, Nutrition and Education Manager at Good Shepherd Food Bank at ckennedy@gsfb.org or (207) 782-3554 X1125.