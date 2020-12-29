A panini that goes together easily

Chase Harris of the Harris Turkey Farm shows us how to make a Turkey Pesto Panini

NEWFIELD, Maine — The Harris Turkey Farm in West Newfield raises turkeys, and sells turkey pot pies, soups, chili and much more. Tonight, Chase Harris uses some of that turkey meat in a Grilled Turkey Pesto Panini -- and shows us here how to assemble the sandwich. You can click here to learn more about their products and their food truck.

Turkey Pesto Panini (makes four sandwiches)

2 cups cooked turkey diced in small pieces

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup basil pesto

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Pinch of salt

Two slices of provolone cheese (for each sandwich)

Bread of choice

Few pieces of arugula (or baby spinach)

Butter

Method of Preparation:

Preheat panini press for 10 minutes or a skillet on the stove top on medium heat. Mix the mayonnaise, pesto, and seasonings together. Stir in the turkey meat until mixture is uniform throughout.

Build your Sandwich:

Cover one slice of bread with the cheese slices, then ½ cup of pesto mixture and a few pieces of arugula. Top with second slice of bread and lightly butter the top. Place in panini press buttered side down. Now lightly butter the top of the sandwich, and close press. Grill until the bread is well toasted and cheese begins to melt out the sides (about 5-7 minutes).