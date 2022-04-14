A coriander-seared rare tuna recipe that can be made in minutes

MAINE, USA — Chef Ellie Allen normally cooks on the Schooner Mary Day, which is part of the Maine Windjammer Association, but she returned to the 207 Kitchen at O'Maine Studios to make a coriander-seared rare tuna that can be prepared in minutes.
What you will need for the tuna:
- 20 to 24 ounces fresh tuna loin, trimmed into 2-inch rectangles
- 4 tbsp ground coriander seed
- 1 tbsp white pepper
- 1 tbsp salt
- Canola oil
- Sesame seeds and pea shoots (to serve)
What you will need for the potatoes:
- 30 to 40 fingerling potatoes
- 12 ounces melted butter
- Salt
- Pepper
What you will need for the salad:
- Frisée lettuce
- Red oak lettuce
- Red onions, finely julienned
- 1/2 cup yuzu juice
- 1/4 cup Rice vinegar
- 5 cloves Roasted garlic
- 2 cups Canola oil
- Sesame oil
- Salt
Preparing the tuna:
- Mix coriander, pepper, and salt together in a bowl, then spread on a sheet of parchment.
- Press tuna loins into the spice mix to thoroughly coat each side.
- Place a small amount of canola oil in a cast-iron pan and heat until it begins to smoke.
- Quickly cook each side of the tuna, no more than 15 to 20 seconds per side.
- Rest before slicing.
Preparing the potatoes:
- Cover a sheet pan with foil
- Cut potatoes diagonally, place in a mixing bowl
- Toss potatoes with melted butter, salt, and pepper
- Place on sheet pan skin side down
- Roast at 400F for 15-20 minutes or until potatoes begin to color.
Preparing the salad:
- Put garlic and juice in a blender, and blend until smooth.
- Add vinegar, then add oil while blending.
- Add a few drops of sesame oil at the end.
- Add salt to taste.
- Tear lettuce and toss together with roasted potatoes, onions, and vinaigrette.
Serving instructions:
Slice on a bias roughly 5-7mm thick, using long knife strokes to minimize tearing of the edges. Serve in shingled rows over salad. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.