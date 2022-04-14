A coriander-seared rare tuna recipe that can be made in minutes

We're in the 207 Kitchen with chef Ellie Allen of the Schooner Mary Day, learning how to make a rare seared tuna that's quick and easy

MAINE, USA — Chef Ellie Allen normally cooks on the Schooner Mary Day, which is part of the Maine Windjammer Association, but she returned to the 207 Kitchen at O'Maine Studios to make a coriander-seared rare tuna that can be prepared in minutes.

What you will need for the tuna:

20 to 24 ounces fresh tuna loin, trimmed into 2-inch rectangles

4 tbsp ground coriander seed

1 tbsp white pepper

1 tbsp salt

Canola oil

Sesame seeds and pea shoots (to serve)

What you will need for the potatoes:

30 to 40 fingerling potatoes

12 ounces melted butter

Salt

Pepper

What you will need for the salad:

Frisée lettuce

Red oak lettuce

Red onions, finely julienned

1/2 cup yuzu juice

1/4 cup Rice vinegar

5 cloves Roasted garlic

2 cups Canola oil

Sesame oil

Salt

Preparing the tuna:

Mix coriander, pepper, and salt together in a bowl, then spread on a sheet of parchment. Press tuna loins into the spice mix to thoroughly coat each side. Place a small amount of canola oil in a cast-iron pan and heat until it begins to smoke. Quickly cook each side of the tuna, no more than 15 to 20 seconds per side. Rest before slicing.

Preparing the potatoes:

Cover a sheet pan with foil Cut potatoes diagonally, place in a mixing bowl Toss potatoes with melted butter, salt, and pepper Place on sheet pan skin side down Roast at 400F for 15-20 minutes or until potatoes begin to color.

Preparing the salad:

Put garlic and juice in a blender, and blend until smooth. Add vinegar, then add oil while blending. Add a few drops of sesame oil at the end. Add salt to taste. Tear lettuce and toss together with roasted potatoes, onions, and vinaigrette.

Serving instructions:

Slice on a bias roughly 5-7mm thick, using long knife strokes to minimize tearing of the edges. Serve in shingled rows over salad. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.