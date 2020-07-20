207 Viewers - put on your apron and show us what you've got!

PORTLAND, Maine — Hey 207 viewers!
If you've been watching us through the pandemic, you know lately that many of our favorite 207 chefs have been taping cooking segments from home. And -- now it's your chance! We want to feature some of our 207 viewers cooking at home - so if you make an out-of-this-world barbecue sauce, or the perfect summer salad - if you grill the perfect steak and want to share your grilling tips -- send us your video! We will only air the best of the best and we have some guidelines for you to follow right here.
- You can shoot this on your phone. You’ll need a second person to ‘hold the phone’ and record – AND (this is important) please hold the phone horizontally (like a TV screen).
- Practice! Your segment has to run about four minutes. If you send us something that’s much longer than that, we won’t air it.
- Speak loudly and clearly.
- (If you are inside) turn on plenty of lights so we can see what you are doing.
- Turn off fans, the dishwasher, music, the air conditioner. Any noise in the background will diminish your audio. (Same if you are outside at the grill.)
- Have some fun with it! You can talk to your camera person (“come in close for a shot of this chopped red pepper”) and remember to tell us what you are doing while you are cooking.
- Don’t do anything super-complicated – maybe a summer salad, barbecue sauce, side dish or desserts -- be creative! What’s dish are you known for?!
- Send along the recipe when you email us your video.
Email the video to 207@NEWSCENTERmaine.com with the subject line Viewer Cooking Segment.
We can't wait to hear from you!