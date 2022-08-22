x
207 Recipes

207 Recipe: The perfect pancake

Chef Bo Byrne is back in the 207 kitchen to whip up breakfast. This time he's making a spread of sweet and savory pancakes.

PORTLAND, Maine — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Chef Bo Byrne knows a thing or two about it.

He joined the 207 kitchen at O'Maine Studios in Portland to reveal how to create a spread of sweet and savory pancakes to share. Byrne said the thicker and clumpier the batter, the fluffier and delicious the pancake.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 5 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 3/4 cups buttermilk
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil 
  • 2 eggs beaten

 Instructions:

  1. Mix, dry, and wet separately. Then combine and whisk by hand-be sure to leave lumpy for fluffy pancakes.
  2. Set griddle to 350-375F.
  3. Start with a test pancake, and adjust heat accordingly if necessary.
  4. Place small scoops of batter a few inches apart to allow for rising.
  5. Once the bottom of the pancake begins to curl, it should be ready to flip.
  6. If you are stuffing the pancakes, now is the time.
  7. Sprinkle some chocolate chips of a few blueberries onto the “set batter”. Flip as normal.
  8. Some fillings may contain sugar and may burn faster than others. Be cautious at first to learn how it reacts. 
  9. Add savory ingredients like bacon, scallion, cheddar cheese, and cooked scrambled egg for a delicious bite.
  10. Boston Cream short stack can be made with homemade pudding layered between pancakes and chocolate ganache over the top. Store-bought pudding and sundae fudge make for an easy store assist.
  11. The possibilities are almost endless.
  12. Enjoy!

