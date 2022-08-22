207 Recipe: The perfect pancake

PORTLAND, Maine — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Chef Bo Byrne knows a thing or two about it.
He joined the 207 kitchen at O'Maine Studios in Portland to reveal how to create a spread of sweet and savory pancakes to share. Byrne said the thicker and clumpier the batter, the fluffier and delicious the pancake.
Ingredients
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 5 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 3/4 cups buttermilk
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs beaten
Instructions:
- Mix, dry, and wet separately. Then combine and whisk by hand-be sure to leave lumpy for fluffy pancakes.
- Set griddle to 350-375F.
- Start with a test pancake, and adjust heat accordingly if necessary.
- Place small scoops of batter a few inches apart to allow for rising.
- Once the bottom of the pancake begins to curl, it should be ready to flip.
- If you are stuffing the pancakes, now is the time.
- Sprinkle some chocolate chips of a few blueberries onto the “set batter”. Flip as normal.
- Some fillings may contain sugar and may burn faster than others. Be cautious at first to learn how it reacts.
- Add savory ingredients like bacon, scallion, cheddar cheese, and cooked scrambled egg for a delicious bite.
- Boston Cream short stack can be made with homemade pudding layered between pancakes and chocolate ganache over the top. Store-bought pudding and sundae fudge make for an easy store assist.
- The possibilities are almost endless.
- Enjoy!