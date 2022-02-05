PORTLAND, Maine — Tara Cannaday from Pot+Pan is in the 207 Kitchen at O'Maine Studios teaching us how to make candied lemon wheels that pair perfectly with a lemon bundt cake. The recipe is inspired by products from their store.
Candied Lemon Wheels
Ingredients:
- 4 lemons
- 4 cups water, for blanching lemon wheels
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 cups water, for syrup mixture
Instructions:
- Prepare your lemon wheels by slicing as thin as possible (a mandolin works great for this!) and removing all seeds.
- Set up a large bowl of ice water.
- To blanch lemons, heat 4 cups of water in a medium saucepan until boiling. Remove from heat, add lemon wheels, stir for 1 minute, and immediately place lemon wheels into ice bath.
- In a wide-bottomed pot, heat 2 cups sugar and 2 cups water until sugar dissolves. Add blanched lemon wheels, and poach until they become translucent. This can take up to 45 minutes, so be patient!
- Remove from heat, and place lemon wheels onto a Silpat or parchment-lined baking sheet to dry overnight.
- Store in an airtight container until ready to use.
- These candied lemon wheels make a great cake, dessert, or mocktail garnish, as well as a delicious sweet & chewy snack!
Tara’s Tip: Reserve the syrup after lemons are removed & store in the fridge for a quick delicious lemonade base or mocktail mixer!
Lemon Bundt Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup unsalted butter, soft
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons lemon zest
- 4 eggs, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 ¾ cup all purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- ½ cup milk
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ teaspoon pure lemon oil (secret ingredient)
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350.
- Prepare your favorite bundt pan by brushing the entirety of the pan liberally with a few tablespoons of melted butter.
- In a stand mixer with paddle attachment, cream butter, sugar, and lemon zest on medium until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes.
- Add in eggs one at a time.
- In a medium separate bowl, combine all-purpose flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt with a whisk & set aside.
- Mix lemon juice, milk, vanilla, and lemon oil together in a separate small container.
- Alternate adding the flour mixture and milk mixture to creamed butter, in thirds, starting and ending with flour mix.
- Using a rubber spatula, fold in sour cream until it’s completely mixed into cake batter.
- Pour batter into the prepared bundt pan.
- Bake until the cake is golden brown and completely cooked through, about an hour.
- Allow cake to cool for 15 minutes before inverting it onto a wire rack and removing from the pan. Allow to cool completely before adding glaze & any garnishes!
Tangy Lemon Glaze:
Using a whisk, combine 1 ½ cups confectioners sugar with 3 tablespoons lemon juice & 2 tablespoons lemon zest in a medium bowl. Pour over top of your cooled lemon cake.