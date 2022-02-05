x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207 Recipes

207 Recipe: Candied lemon wheels

The lemon wheels are a perfect decorative topping for cakes and other desserts or can be eaten as a snack on their own.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Tara Cannaday from Pot+Pan is in the 207 Kitchen at O'Maine Studios teaching us how to make candied lemon wheels that pair perfectly with a lemon bundt cake. The recipe is inspired by products from their store.

Candied Lemon Wheels 

Ingredients:

  • 4 lemons
  • 4 cups water, for blanching lemon wheels
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 cups water, for syrup mixture

Instructions:

  1. Prepare your lemon wheels by slicing as thin as possible (a mandolin works great for this!) and removing all seeds.
  2. Set up a large bowl of ice water.
  3. To blanch lemons, heat 4 cups of water in a medium saucepan until boiling.  Remove from heat, add lemon wheels, stir for 1 minute, and immediately place lemon wheels into ice bath.
  4. In a wide-bottomed pot, heat 2 cups sugar and 2 cups water until sugar dissolves. Add blanched lemon wheels, and poach until they become translucent. This can take up to 45 minutes, so be patient!
  5. Remove from heat, and place lemon wheels onto a Silpat or parchment-lined baking sheet to dry overnight.
  6. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.
  7. These candied lemon wheels make a great cake, dessert, or mocktail garnish, as well as a delicious sweet & chewy snack!

Tara’s Tip: Reserve the syrup after lemons are removed & store in the fridge for a quick delicious lemonade base or mocktail mixer!

Lemon Bundt Cake 

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup unsalted butter, soft
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons lemon zest
  • 4 eggs, room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 ¾ cup all purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • ½ cup milk
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • ½ teaspoon pure lemon oil (secret ingredient)  

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350.
  2. Prepare your favorite bundt pan by brushing the entirety of the pan liberally with a few tablespoons of melted butter.
  3. In a stand mixer with paddle attachment, cream  butter, sugar, and lemon zest on medium until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes.
  4. Add in eggs one at a time.
  5. In a medium separate bowl, combine all-purpose flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt with a whisk & set aside.
  6. Mix lemon juice, milk, vanilla, and lemon oil together in a separate small container.
  7. Alternate adding the flour mixture and milk mixture to creamed butter, in thirds, starting and ending with flour mix.
  8. Using a rubber spatula, fold in sour cream until it’s completely mixed into cake batter.
  9. Pour batter into the prepared bundt pan. 
  10. Bake until the cake is golden brown and completely cooked through, about an hour.
  11. Allow cake to cool for 15 minutes before inverting it onto a wire rack and removing from the pan. Allow to cool completely before adding glaze & any garnishes!

Tangy Lemon Glaze:

Using a whisk, combine 1 ½ cups confectioners sugar with 3 tablespoons lemon juice & 2 tablespoons lemon zest in a medium bowl. Pour over top of your cooled lemon cake.

Related Articles

More stories from 207: