207 Recipes

207 recipe: turning pistachios into pasta sauce

Chef Daron Goldstein from Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth is back in the 207 Kitchen, showing us how to turn pistachios into a creamy pasta sauce.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine

Chef Daron Goldstein from Provender Kitchen + Bar is back in the 207 Kitchen at O'Maine Studios, and this time he's showing us how to turn pistachios into a creamy pasta sauce.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cup shelled pistachios (about 180 grams or 6.3 oz.)
  • 3 tbsp water

Instructions

  1. Start by skinning the pistachios if you want to obtain a green paste.
  2. Bring a pot with 1 quart of water to a boil.
  3. Once it starts to boil, add the pistachios to the water. 
  4. Turn the water off the heat, and let the pistachios soak in the boiling water for 2 minutes.
  5. Drain the pistachios and rinse them briefly under the cold water.
  6. Line a baking sheet with a kitchen towel or with paper towels. 
  7. Spread the pistachios on top of the towel, and rub them gently to help peel the skin.
  8. You might have to individually continue to peel the skins off the pistachios. This can take about 20 or 30 minutes.
  9. Discard the skins.
  10. Place the green pistachios in a food processor or blender.
  11. Process for a couple of minutes.
  12. Add one tablespoon of water at a time, processing in between, until you find a smooth consistency. Daron said 3 tablespoons did the trick, you might need less, or maybe a bit more.
  13. Add water just as necessary to obtain a smooth paste.
  14. Scrape it into a bowl and it’s ready to be used.

Storage

Store in the fridge for up to 5 days or freeze in a zip-close bag or air-tight container for up to 2 months.

Recipe Notes

  • Heavy cream can substitute the water for a creamier paste
  • Adding spinach or baby arugula will help with a brighter green color 
  • We used stracciatella cheese but any creamy white cheese will work great on top of pasta. 

