207 recipe: Zucchini and rye

Chef Colin Wyatt shares a recipe with 207 that’s perfect for using some of the zucchini in your garden.

PORTLAND, Maine — Colin Wyatt is the executive chef at Twelve in Portland. The new restaurant opened its doors this summer along the waterfront. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share his recipe for zucchini and rye.

Zucchini:

Use one zucchini, six inches in length.

Shave zucchini three times on each side.

Set aside the zucchini plank.

Place the shavings into a small bowl.

Lemon vinaigrette:

¼ cup of lemon oil.

¼ cup of lemon juice.

1. Combine equal parts of lemon oil and lemon juice.

2. Season with a pinch of salt.

Preserved lemon purée:

One lemon each, preserved lemon (buy from your local store).

½ cup of golden raisins.

½ cup of water.

½ cup of white wine.

Combine wine and water into a pot. Bring up to a boil. Cook until all liquid has evaporated. Add whole preserved lemon and clumped golden raisins into a blender. Purée until smooth.

Marinades and garnishes:

Olive oil.

One lemon (for zest).

Garlic.

Fresh basil.

One wedge of Pecorino cheese (to grate).

Salt, to taste.

Instructions:

1. Marinate zucchini plank and marinate with olive oil, lemon zest, garlic, basil, and salt.

2. Once marinated, grill the zucchini plank quickly on both sides on high heat.

3. Marinate the zucchini slices with lemon vinaigrette and fresh basil.

4. Slice the zucchini plank, and top with preserved lemon puree.

5. Grate Pecorino cheese over the top of it.

6. Garnish with zucchini shaves and finish with a seeded rye cracker and a little bit of fresh basil.

Watch the full recipe made in the 207 kitchen below:

