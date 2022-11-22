207 Recipe: Miso maple roasted parsnips

x
207

Daron Goldstein of Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth stopped by the 207 Kitchen to share a recipe perfect for the cold, winter months.
PORTLAND, Maine — Daron Goldstein of Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth stopped by the 207 kitchen to share a recipe for miso maple roasted parsnips with a ginger carrot puree.

Miso maple roasted parsnips ingredients:

  • 3-4 medium-large parsnips, about 550-600 grams.
  • 1 tbsp. neutral oil, like canola.
  • 2 tbsp. maple syrup.
  • 2 tbsp. miso.
  • 1/4 tsp. each of salt and ground pepper.
  • 1 tsp. red pepper flakes (optional).
  • Fresh Italian parsley, for garnish.

Miso maple roasted parsnips instructions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Cut the parsnips into pieces that are 3 1/2 inches long and about 1 inch thick.
  3. Place the parsnips on the baking sheet and drizzle with the oil, tossing the parsnips around to make sure they are evenly coated in oil. 
  4. Arrange the parsnips so that they are not overlapping and not overcrowding the baking sheet.
  5. Bake the parsnips for approximately 25 minutes (until fork tender), flipping halfway through the baking time.
  6. While the parsnips are in the oven, prepare the sauce. In a small bowl, mix together the miso, maple, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes (if using). Set aside.
  7. When the parsnips have been baked for 25 minutes, remove them from the oven. Transfer them to a large mixing bowl and add the miso maple sauce. Toss to coat. 
  8. Transfer the parsnips back onto the baking sheet. Bake for an additional 5 minutes.
  9. Garnish with fresh, flat-leaf parsnip, and enjoy!

Ginger carrot puree ingredients:

  • 2 pounds carrots (about 16 small carrots), peeled and cut into 1/2" slices.
  • 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth.
  • 1 tbsp. sugar.
  • 1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste.
  • 1⁄4 cup olive oil.
  • 1 tbsp. finely grated peeled fresh ginger.
  • 2 small cloves garlic, minced or grated.
  •  1⁄3 cup fresh orange juice.
  • Freshly ground pepper, to taste.

Ginger carrot puree instructions:

  1. Heat oil in a 2-quart saucepan over medium-low heat. 
  2. Add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until softened and fragrant, about 2–3 minutes. 
  3. Remove from heat and place in a food processor along with carrots and orange juice; purée until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary. 
  4. Add 1–2 tbsp. reserved cooking liquid to make a smooth purée. 
  5. Season with salt and pepper; serve warm.

