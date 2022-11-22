207 Recipe: Miso maple roasted parsnips

PORTLAND, Maine — Daron Goldstein of Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth stopped by the 207 kitchen to share a recipe for miso maple roasted parsnips with a ginger carrot puree.
Miso maple roasted parsnips ingredients:
- 3-4 medium-large parsnips, about 550-600 grams.
- 1 tbsp. neutral oil, like canola.
- 2 tbsp. maple syrup.
- 2 tbsp. miso.
- 1/4 tsp. each of salt and ground pepper.
- 1 tsp. red pepper flakes (optional).
- Fresh Italian parsley, for garnish.
Miso maple roasted parsnips instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Cut the parsnips into pieces that are 3 1/2 inches long and about 1 inch thick.
- Place the parsnips on the baking sheet and drizzle with the oil, tossing the parsnips around to make sure they are evenly coated in oil.
- Arrange the parsnips so that they are not overlapping and not overcrowding the baking sheet.
- Bake the parsnips for approximately 25 minutes (until fork tender), flipping halfway through the baking time.
- While the parsnips are in the oven, prepare the sauce. In a small bowl, mix together the miso, maple, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes (if using). Set aside.
- When the parsnips have been baked for 25 minutes, remove them from the oven. Transfer them to a large mixing bowl and add the miso maple sauce. Toss to coat.
- Transfer the parsnips back onto the baking sheet. Bake for an additional 5 minutes.
- Garnish with fresh, flat-leaf parsnip, and enjoy!
Ginger carrot puree ingredients:
- 2 pounds carrots (about 16 small carrots), peeled and cut into 1/2" slices.
- 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth.
- 1 tbsp. sugar.
- 1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste.
- 1⁄4 cup olive oil.
- 1 tbsp. finely grated peeled fresh ginger.
- 2 small cloves garlic, minced or grated.
- 1⁄3 cup fresh orange juice.
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste.
Ginger carrot puree instructions:
- Heat oil in a 2-quart saucepan over medium-low heat.
- Add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until softened and fragrant, about 2–3 minutes.
- Remove from heat and place in a food processor along with carrots and orange juice; purée until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary.
- Add 1–2 tbsp. reserved cooking liquid to make a smooth purée.
- Season with salt and pepper; serve warm.