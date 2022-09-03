207 Recipe: Lobster fried rice with seared scallops

Chef Gil Plaster from The Tiller at Cliff House Resort prepares a delicious blend of spices and fresh Maine seafood.

PORTLAND, Maine — When tourists come to Maine, one thing often on their list is almost always to enjoy the seafood.

Chef Gil Plaster cooks at The Tiller at Cliff House Resort in Ogunquit. One of his more popular items is lobster fried rice with seared scallops. Being a professional chef isn't a requirement to make the dish. It takes about 30 minutes and can be enjoyed at home.

Directions:

Add oil to a hot pan

Add veggie mixture of European leeks & edamame

Add rice

Add green curry coconut sauce

Add arugula

Add lobster

Sear scallops

Put rice and lobster mixture on a plate

Add scallops

Fried Rice:

2 cups Rice

3 cups water

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 stalk of lemongrass

Put rice and water with lemongrass in a pot and bring to a rolling boil. Allow it to boil for three minutes. Remove it from heat, and completely wrap it with aluminum foil, so no air gets out. Allow food to cook for 22-25 minutes until the rice is cooked.

Green Curry Coconut Sauce:

2 tbsp Soy

2 tbsp Sriracha

2 tsp fish sauce

2 tbsp Green Curry paste

3 garlic cloves

2 tbsp ginger minced

2 tbsp Mirin

3 cups coconut milk

Add all ingredients to a blender, and blend it until fully incorporated.