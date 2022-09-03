207 Recipe: Lobster fried rice with seared scallops

PORTLAND, Maine — When tourists come to Maine, one thing often on their list is almost always to enjoy the seafood.
Chef Gil Plaster cooks at The Tiller at Cliff House Resort in Ogunquit. One of his more popular items is lobster fried rice with seared scallops. Being a professional chef isn't a requirement to make the dish. It takes about 30 minutes and can be enjoyed at home.
Directions:
- Add oil to a hot pan
- Add veggie mixture of European leeks & edamame
- Add rice
- Add green curry coconut sauce
- Add arugula
- Add lobster
- Sear scallops
- Put rice and lobster mixture on a plate
- Add scallops
Fried Rice:
- 2 cups Rice
- 3 cups water
- 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
- 1 stalk of lemongrass
Put rice and water with lemongrass in a pot and bring to a rolling boil. Allow it to boil for three minutes. Remove it from heat, and completely wrap it with aluminum foil, so no air gets out. Allow food to cook for 22-25 minutes until the rice is cooked.
Green Curry Coconut Sauce:
- 2 tbsp Soy
- 2 tbsp Sriracha
- 2 tsp fish sauce
- 2 tbsp Green Curry paste
- 3 garlic cloves
- 2 tbsp ginger minced
- 2 tbsp Mirin
- 3 cups coconut milk
Add all ingredients to a blender, and blend it until fully incorporated.