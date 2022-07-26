207 recipe: Lemon blueberry mascarpone tart

PORTLAND, Maine — Molly Ritzo is the owner of The Barn at Smith Farm, as well as Jones Landing on Peaks Island. She joined us in the 207 kitchen to share her recipe for a lemon blueberry mascarpone tart.
Crust ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cup buckwheat flour or flour of choice.
- 1 stick cold unsalted butter.
- 1 tsp salt.
- 1/8 cup granulated sugar.
- 8 tbsp cold water.
- Lemon zest.
Filling ingredients:
- 8 oz. mascarpone room temp.
- 8 oz. cream cheese room temp.
- 1/2 cup sugar.
- 1 tbsp pure vanilla extract.
- Lemon zest.
Blueberry sauce ingredients:
- 1 cup frozen blueberries.
- 1 cup water.
- 1/2 cup sugar.
- 1/4 cornstarch.
Dough preparation:
- Cut dough just like pie dough and press into a tart pan.
- Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden.
Blueberry sauce preparation:
- Heat berries and water until at a slow boil in a medium saucepan.
- Sift together sugar and cornstarch and slowly add to blueberries whisking in between to avoid clumps.
- Stir over medium heat until thick.
- Put in a cool pan or bowl and into the freezer for a quick cool down.
- In a mixer or by hand, whisk mascarpone, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and lemon zest.
- Let the tart shell cool completely.
- Fill with mascarpone mixture.
- Top with blueberry sauce.
- Garnish with toasted almonds.