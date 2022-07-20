207 Recipe: Homemade shakshuka

It's breakfast time in the 207 kitchen with Chef Bo Byrne, and this time he's making shakshuka.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Bo Byrne has years of restaurant experience, working in restaurants like the Harraseeket Inn and David's in Portland.

Now, he runs a hot dog cart called T.O.P Dog and teachers culinary students at Southern Maine Community College.

He came into the 207 kitchen to show us ways to spice up breakfast by making shakshuka.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. olive oil.

1 medium diced onion.

1 medium pepper, seeded and diced.

4 chopped garlic cloves.

2 tsp. paprika.

1 tsp. cumin.

1/3 tsp. chili powder.

1 28 oz. can of whole peeled tomato.

6 large eggs.

1 bunch of parsley.

1 bunch of cilantro.

4 oz. crumbled feta cheese.

4 pitas, toasted and cut for dipping.

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.

Sauté onions and peppers for 5 minutes, or until sweated translucent.

Add chopped garlic and spices and cook for a few minutes. You can add more spice here if you like it particularly hot. Personalize with some red pepper flake or harissa.

The tomatoes should be added to the pan and can be broken down using a potato masher or spoon.

Season with salt and pepper and bring to a simmer.

The tomato will want to burn if the heat is too high, be careful not to scorch the bottom. The heavy-bottom saucepan will help with this, but can only help so much.

As the sauce begins to thicken, use a spoon to create 6 small spaces for the eggs to land.

If you move the sauce and it stays in place it should be reduced enough. If that doesn’t happen, wait a few more moments.

Once thickened, create those 6 spaces for the eggs and place one egg in each space.

Cover the pan and reduce heat to low. Allow eggs to cook for 5 or so minutes.

To finish, remove the lid and check the doneness of the eggs, and sprinkle with parsley, cilantro, and feta.

Toasted sliced pita can be served on the side.

Add avocado slices or Greek yogurt drizzle to personalize it even further.

Watch our 207 video below to further see how Chef Byrne cooked up the shakshuka.