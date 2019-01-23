PORTLAND, Maine — Max Ater keeps it simple, it's easy to do when your name is 7 letters. And often it is in the simplicity that the bigger story is told. He's a country musician from Bath and if that isn't a phrase you don't hear often, have a listen to his songs. He tells the stories of love and loss, but it's not obvious, your not playing these songs backwards and finding your truck, wife & dog. It's more complicated in the simplicity, like wind through oak leaves, is it a secret message. Who knows? Maybe Max does but he's not sharing yet.

He's sharing his music this weekend at The Chocolate Church Annex in Bath on the 26th. For more information you can find him here, Max Ater