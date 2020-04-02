PORTLAND, Maine — The band Gunther Brown has been playing music for more than a decade; but they've gone through some changes in those years. With a few new band members, Pete Dubuc, Mark McDonough, Greg Klein, Joe Bloom, Drew Wyman, and Derek Mills have new music out.

The "Heartache + Roses" album release show is happening at One Longfellow Square in Portland on February 15th at 8 PM.

Gunther Brown has fans both in Maine and internationally, having toured after their last album. Now, with new musicians and songwriters among the crew, they have a sound they think fans new and old will appreciate.

For more information on Gunther Brown, click here.

Gunther Brown also has a show at The Press Room in Portsmouth on February 29th.

