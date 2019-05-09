NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — An annual community festival will attract musicians and music lovers to North Yarmouth on Saturday, September 7th.

317 Main’s 15th annual HenryFest takes place at Skyline Farm and features many Maine-based performers. From music to workshops to food and lawn games, the festival typically attracts around a thousand people.

Flight 317 is one of the musical groups that will be at the festival. It's made up of female teenagers with old souls, and love for Americana music.

