(NEWS CENTER Maine) — The Soggy Po Boys are bringing their jazzy swing and stomp to New England. They released their album ‘Smoke’ last summer, and it lives up to its name. The jazz and swing of Louis Armstrong’s New Orleans is vibrant and alive in these talented young musicians -- and you can catch the Soggy Po Boys live on Friday, August 16th at the Dance Hall in Kittery and Saturday, August 17th at the Chocolate Church in Bath.

For more information, visit https://www.soggypoboys.com.