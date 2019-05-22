PORTLAND, Maine — Growing up in Maine, music was always such an important piece of Lissa Schneckenburger's life. The fiddle was a way for Lissa to express joy; fear; disappointment... so became songwriting.

When Lissa and her husband decided to become foster parents, they weren't sure where to turn to; did they know others who had tried this? Could they actually bond with this child? There were so many unknowns.

In the midst of that, and the eventual adoption of their child, Lissa wrote. Her songs are now coming out in her latest album, "Thunder In My Arms," something Lissa is calling an ode to her son, and their journey through foster care.

Lissa is releasing her new album on May 31st at Portland House of Music, where she will also be offering information on fostering.

Link: https://lissafiddle.com/